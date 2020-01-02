Delhi Metro Launches Free WiFi On Airport Line, How You Can Use

It’s the first time that Delhi Metro is offering free WiFi inside transferring trains.

The Delhi Metro Rail Company or DMRC launched free high-speed web facility on Airport Specific Line at the moment. It’s the first time that Delhi Metro is offering free WiFi inside transferring trains. Earlier, free WiFi might solely be accessed on Delhi Metro’s main stations on Airport Specific Line, Yellow and Blue strains, the rail physique mentioned in a tweet.

Delhi Metro Rail Company’s Managing Director Mangu Singh unveiled the free WiFi facility and likewise travelled within the prepare from New Delhi to Dwarka Sector-21 and again.

This is how one can entry the Free Wifi on Delhi Metro Airport Line: The passengers can entry excessive velocity free Wi-Fi by merely logging onto the community with the title “METROWIFI_FREE”. After this, enter the telephone quantity which can be verified utilizing a one-time password or OTP. After coming into the OTP, you possibly can get pleasure from high-speed web entry all through your journey.

Passengers will be capable to entry excessive velocity free Wi-Fi by merely logging onto the community

with the title "METROWIFI_FREE". Simply enter your phone number if requested, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey.

The Delhi Airport Specific Metro line, stretched over 22 km, was launched in 2011 by a public-private partnership with Reliance Infrastructure. In 2013, Reliance Infrastructure give up the partnership and Delhi Metro Rail Company took over the operations.