Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line Trains To Get Free WiFi From Thursday

Delhi Metro additionally plans to increase the free WiFi facility inside practice coaches to different corridors

New Delhi:

The Delhi Metro is ready to launch free WiFi providers in practice coaches on its Airport Categorical Line on Thursday, the primary such facility on any hall of the Delhi Metro Rail Company, officers mentioned.

The 22.7-km swankiest line on the Delhi Metro community has six stations.

“The WiFi facility inside train coaches on the Airport Line will be launched tomorrow,” a senior official mentioned on Wednesday.

“We already have WiFi facility on platforms of the Blue Line and the Airport Express Line,” he mentioned.

The Delhi Metro Rail Company (DMRC) additionally plans to increase the free WiFi facility inside practice coaches to different corridors, sources mentioned.