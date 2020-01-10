“Delhi Needs Development Not Advertisement”: JP Nadda

JP Nadda informed get together staff to conduct door-to-door campaigns to show the lies of the AAP

New Delhi:

Weeks forward of the meeting elections within the nationwide capital, BJP’s working president JP Nadda held organisational conferences with get together staff on Friday and stated Delhi wants “development not advertisement”.

JP Nadda informed get together staff to conduct door-to-door campaigns to show the lies of the AAP authorities led by Arvind Kejriwal.

“We will go door-to-door in Delhi to expose the injustice done by the Arvind Kejriwal government to the people of Delhi, the lies are spoken to them and the scams committed by the government,” JP Nadda tweeted.

“Delhi needs development not advertisement,” he stated.

Sanjay Mayukh, media co-in-charge of the get together, stated JP Nadda has been holding the organisational assembly with get together staff since Friday morning and can proceed until late within the evening.

The state meeting constituencies the place the conferences are scheduled to be held are Tri Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Burari, Timarpur, Chandani Chowk and Babarpur.

The conferences are being held to take inventory of the get together’s election preparedness and encourage the employees for the meeting polls, he stated.

Voting for the 70 seats of Delhi Meeting will happen on February eight and the counting of votes will happen on February 11.