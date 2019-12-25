Delhi-Noida Traffic Jam Worsens After Road Near Jamia Closes Over Protest

As a result of closure of Kalindi Kunj Highway, the entire site visitors load has come on the DND.

New Delhi:

Individuals commuting between Noida and South Delhi are dealing with a harrowing time as a result of closure of Kalindi Kunj Highway following the anti-Citizenship Modification Act protest close to Jamia Milia Islamia on Wednesday, police stated.

“The Kalindi Kunj stretch has been closed since December 15 due to the demonstrations. The road is still closed and we will open it once the local police would tell us to allow the vehicles pass through the road,” Extra Commissioner of Police (Visitors Southern) AK Singh stated.

The Kalindi Kunj stretch and DND join Noida to South Delhi. As a result of closure of Kalindi Kunj Highway, the entire site visitors load has come on the DND.

“There is major traffic chaos at DND flyover. My office is in Noida and I come by car from Chattarpur daily. Earlier, it used to take me one hour to reach my house but now it takes one hour and forty minutes minimum. Reaching Barapulla has become a big task,” 31-year-old Tushar Mishra stated.

Narrating an identical story, Prashant Saxena, 29, who works in a multinational company at Noida, stated, “The jam on DND starts just after the toll tax. The distance from Noida to Barapullah flyover is around 4 km but it takes me more than half an hour to reach Barapullah flyover due to traffic jams. The situation remains the same in non-peak hours also.”

Within the wake of Christmas celebrations, police have urged folks to not drink and drive.

“We are urging people through different channels that they should not involve in drunk and drive cases. We have deployed adequate officers, especially for Christmas and New Year, to check and hefty amount of fine will be issued to the offenders,” Mr Singh advised PTI.