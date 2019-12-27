Delhi Players Under Scanner For Alleged Misbehaviour With Hotel Staff

Two Delhi U-23 gamers Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja have been on Friday despatched residence by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Affiliation (DDCA) for allegedly misbehaving with a feminine worker of a Kolkata resort on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy match in opposition to Bengal. Batsman Thareja has in actual fact performed a Listing A match for Delhi and scored a half-century whereas pacer Kuldeep was set to exchange Ishant Sharma in Delhi’s subsequent Ranji recreation in opposition to Punjab. Whereas it was learnt that no police grievance was filed, the DDCA despatched its director Sanjay Bhardwaj to Kolkata to do the harm management.

“Sanjay Bhardwaj is in Kolkata. The two boys are not playing the match against Bengal that started today. They are being sent back home for this serious breach of conduct. What we are hearing that they allegedly knocked on the doors of a female staffer and were identified by CCTV footage,” a senior DDCA official informed PTI.

“Luckily, there has been no police complaint after the Delhi team tendered an unconditional apology to the hotel authorities,” he mentioned. With Ishant set to be unavailable for the following recreation in opposition to Punjab, Kuldeep, who is taken into account to be a vibrant prospect, was set to be part of the XI.

“With Ishant being unavailable and Pawan Suyal not in great shape, we would have required Kuldeep to partner Simar (Simarjeet) in the next game. Now we need to wait if DDCA takes any disciplinary action against these kids,” a selector mentioned.

Delhi have been 110 for four in opposition to Bengal in 36 overs with U-19 World Cup hero Manjot Kalra batting on 59.