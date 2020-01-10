News

Delhi Police Books Students For Violating Section 144 At Connaught Place

January 11, 2020
The march by a whole lot of JNU college students was stopped after they tried to go in direction of Rashtrapati Bhavan (File)

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has registered a case in opposition to a bunch of scholars who had been protesting at Connaught Place for violating Part 144 of the CrPC, officers stated on Friday.

The scholars had been a part of a march on Thursday to the HRD Ministry.

The march by a whole lot of JNU college students was stopped after they tried to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan demanding JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar’s sacking over the January 5 violence within the campus.

“A case has been registered for violation of Section 144 and obstruction to government duty in Connaught Place,” a senior police officer stated.

