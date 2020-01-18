Delhi Police Chief Reviews Security Measures Ahead Of Republic Day

Amulya Patnaik directed personnel to be alert and take preventive motion when required. (File)

New Delhi:

In view of Republic Day celebration and February eight Delhi Meeting elections, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Saturday held conferences with senior officers, personnel and emphasised on anti-terror measures, crime prevention and safety preparations within the nationwide capital, officers stated.

The Delhi Police Commissioner directed personnel to be alert and take preventive motion conserving in view of anti-terror measures like tenant verification, border checking, safety of important installations, malls and markets, patrolling in heavy foot fall areas.

Within the assembly, Mr Patnaik emphasised on the necessity for neutral conduct of all ranks of police personnel, motion in opposition to illicit liquor and firearms.

Police personnel have been requested to concentrate on joint border checking and patrolling.

They’ve been instructed to maintain a examine on border pickets to keep away from the motion of unlawful liquor, arms and narcotics, in keeping with police.

In view of the elections, the commissioner has requested his personnel to take stringent motion in opposition to miscreants to keep away from interruption in electioneering course of and have been requested to put particular concentrate on safety of rallies of all political events.

Moreover, he directed police to take fixed and concerted motion in opposition to road criminals shifting with firearms.

The Police Commissioner additionally interacted with the beat constables and division employees on the event and motivated them for greatest efficiency.