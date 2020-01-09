Delhi Police Commissioner To Appear Before Parliamentary Committee

Ajay Kumar Bhalla had briefed the panel on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Dwelling Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik are scheduled to look earlier than the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Dwelling Affairs on January 13 over rising crimes in Delhi, in line with particulars obtainable with the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The committee, which is chaired by senior Congress chief Anand Sharma, might also quiz each Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Amulya Patnaik on the current violence in Jawaharlal Nehru College the place masked males attacked college students and lecturers and broken property.

“To have a briefing by the Home Secretary along with Delhi Police and other stakeholders/organizations on the ”Rising Crime in Delhi and National Capital Region,” the Rajya Sabha Secretariat stated in a bulletin issued on agenda of the assembly.

Delhi police’s position has additionally come beneath the scanner in aftermath of the violence in JNU, as allegations have been made that the power was standing on the gate of the campus whereas the mob attacked college students and college members.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla had earlier briefed the panel on the state of affairs within the north-eastern area following the enactment of the Citizenship Modification Act.

He had additionally briefed the panel on the state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of the particular standing.