Delhi Police Complicit In JNU Violence, Says Swara Bhasker

Mumbai:

Actress Swara Bhasker has began a signature marketing campaign demanding an unbiased judicial enquiry into Sunday’s violence towards the scholars of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU).

The actress, an alumnus of JNU, has referred to as the college her dwelling and requested everybody to signal the petition at Change.org demanding justice.

In an e mail circulated through Change.org, Swara Bhasker wrote: “My dwelling was attacked by masked hooligans armed with rods and hammers. JNU is my dwelling and my alma mater.

“My blood ran chilly once I noticed the movies of masked males and their bloodied victims floor on social media. I obtained calls and messages from trapped college students and academics. They had been crying for assist, begging us to name the police.”

The actress alleged police inaction within the incident and additional wrote: “The place was the police? Eyewitnesses say 250 police personnel had been standing outdoors the campus predominant gates for nearly three hours, whereas the goons continued to trigger havoc inside. Was the attacking mob being given a free hand? By whom?”

She has requested everybody to signal a petition demanding an unbiased judicial probe into the matter.

Swara Bhasker wrote: “Signal my petition asking the Chief Justice of the Delhi Excessive Court docket to take suo moto cognizance of the assault on JNU, arrange an unbiased judicial inquiry into: 1) The id of the masked goons who attacked JNU and a pair of) The complicity of Delhi Police.

“This indicators a whole breakdown of regulation and order. If, as residents, we can’t flip to the police to guard us and uphold the regulation, the place are we to go?

“Signal and share my petition in order that hundreds of individuals in each metropolis, each college campus say, that is unacceptable.”

Violence on college students and academics on the reputed college has shaken all the nation. Earlier this week, Bollywood personalities took to the streets of Mumbai to protest towards the incident.

Protesters included names like Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bose, Swanand Kirkire, Reema Kagti, Dia Mirza, Sayani Gupta, Gauahar Khan and Saurabh Shukla, amongst others.

