Delhi Police identifies Komal Sharma, the masked woman in viral video of JNU violence

JNU campus violence













The Particular Investigation Staff of the Delhi police have recognized a masked girl seen in one of many movies of the violence which was unleashed contained in the JNU campus on January 5.

The girl, carrying a verify shirt, gentle blue scarf and carrying a stick, seen within the purported movies of the violence, has been recognized as a pupil of Delhi College, police stated. Her title has not been revealed but. Nevertheless, in keeping with an India Right now report, the girl is Komal Sharma, an ABVP activist who’s a pupil of Delhi College’s Daulat Ram Faculty.

Masked women and men roam across the JNU campus with rods and sticks.IANS

She’s going to quickly be served a discover to hitch the Delhi Police probe into the violence at JNU. “SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation,” the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

Delhi Police identifies WhatsApp group in JNU assault

The SIT had earlier recognized the WhatsApp group named ‘Unity towards Left’ linked to the mob assault on JNU college students and school.

In response to a senior Delhi Police officer heading the investigation, they don’t seem to be ruling out ABVP activists’ involvement within the mob assault. The 37 of 60 members of the WhatsApp group linked to the mob assault was created simply an hour earlier than the violence happened within the varsity campus.

Police personnel deployed exterior the JNU campus.IANS

Additional, the police are additionally going to analyze the function of Rohit Singh, BA (French) 1st-year JNU pupil and Akshat Awasthi, additionally enrolled in the identical course within the college, within the violence. Round twenty ABVP activists who’re alleged to be concerned within the mob assault may even to be subjected to investigation by police, stated a supply.

In the meantime, a video surfaced within the social media additionally tells Akshat Awasthi claiming that on the day of the violence, lights of the campus have been switched off by the Delhi police personnel.

Recognized suspects

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Department had launched images of 9 suspects, together with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, whom they blamed to be have been concerned within the violence. Throughout a Press convention held by DCP (Crime), Pleasure Tirkey, he flashed through which, Aishe Ghosh was seen main the mob inside JNU campus.

The police stated that Aishe Ghosh led a mob that attacked Periyar Hostel contained in the college. The police didn’t current the CCTV footage claiming that the server room was vandalised within the violence.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.IANS

Nevertheless, in keeping with DCP Tirkey, they haven’t detained anybody thus far. However notices to the recognized individuals will likely be served to hitch the investigation which remains to be occurring.

The scholars thus far recognized by the Delhi police on the January 5 assault embrace Aishe Ghosh (JNUSU president), Vikas Patel (MA Korean Research), Pankaj Mishra (Faculty of Social Sciences), Chuchunm Kumar (former JNU pupil), Yogender Bhardwaj (PhD Sanskrit), Dolan Samanata (Faculty of Social Sciences), Sucheta Talukdar (Faculty of Social Sciences), Priya Ranjan (Faculty of Language and cultural Research) and Vaskar Vijay.

In response to police sources, most of them are members of Left-wing pupil organisations.