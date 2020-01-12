Delhi Police Probe Will Find Those Behind JNU Violence: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani additionally chided those that indulged in elevating “anti-India” slogans.

Surat:

Union minister Smriti Irani on Sunday stated that investigation by the Delhi Police will deliver culprits of violence on the campus of an academic establishment to e-book, an obvious reference to the JNU.

Stating that no Opposition occasion was speaking about apolitical college students who wish to pursue their research, Smriti Irani hoped that “justice will prevail” after investigation.

Smriti Irani was in Surat in Gujarat to participate in a public meet on the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). Responding to a question of reporters on the January 5 violence on Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU), Smriti Irani stated, “Someone who breaks a server or creates hurdles in an educational institution should understand that it runs on the money of Indian taxpayers and harms their interest”.

“Such an act also hurts the interest of over 3000 students who managed to register themselves, as well as the interest of teachers who have nothing to do with politics. No Opposition party has spoken on their behalf, but I am hopeful that justice will prevail after investigation,” the minister stated.

Many college students had sustained accidents when a mask-wearing mob armed with sticks and rods ran riot on the campus of the JNU.

Leftist organisations had claimed the RSS-affiliated ABVP’s function within the assault, a cost denied by the scholars” physique.

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR towards unidentified individuals for rioting and damaging property.

“Criminal investigation is going on. Delhi Police have produced evidences before the country..,” the minister stated when requested concerning the JNU violence. “Being on a Constitutional post, all I would say is that guilty (behind the violence) should be punished on the basis of evidences produced before the court,” the minister added.

“Those who talk about dividing India and shout slogans..those who do not accept India’s constitution should accept the fact that they are able to shout against independent India because many soldiers have sacrificed their life on the borders,” the BJP MP stated.

Smriti Irani additionally questioned Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s “knowledge” on the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA). “Rahul Gandhi has perhaps not studied law but this has been his nature to not study. But I would like to say this much that those who studied the Act know that it provides citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians who have been persecuted in neighbouring countries,” she stated.

Smriti Irani additionally participated in a seashore cleanliness drive right here to mark the Nationwide Youth Day.