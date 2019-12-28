Delhi Police Recruitment 2019: 585 Recruitment of Head Constable, Read 10 special things

Delhi Police has sought functions to fill the posts of Head Constable. Below this, appointments will probably be made on whole 585 posts. There will probably be recruitment to the posts of Assistant Wi-fi Operator / Teleprinter Operator. These recruitments will probably be on the premise of direct recruitment below Group-C. Each female and male candidates are eligible to use for these posts. Delhi Police Examination – 2019 will probably be organized to fill these posts. and eligible candidates can apply on-line for these posts. Final date to use 27 January 2020 is.

Learn right here particular issues associated to the put up, qualification, choice, examination

1. Head Constable (AWO / TPO), Complete Posts: 585

(Particulars of vacancies accessible)

Male, Complete Posts: 392

Unreserved: 134

EWS: 40

OBC: 93

SC: 76

ST: 49

2. By which class what number of posts

Feminine, Place: 193

Unreserved: 67

EWS: 19

OBC: 45

SC: 38

ST: 24

three. Eligibility: Should have handed class XII with Science and Arithmetic from acknowledged board or institute. or

– Nationwide Commerce Certificates within the topic of mechanical-cum-operator digital communication system.

– With this 15 in English phrase processing in minutes 1000 should have a pace of depressions.

– Candidates ought to have common information of pc.

Four. Pay Scale : As per Pay Matrix Degree-Four 25, 500 to 81, 100 Rupees.

5. Age Vary

– Minimal 18 and Most The yr. Most 32 yr for gamers. Calculation of most age restrict 01 July 2019.

– OBC class candidates will probably be given a rest of three years and SC / ST class 5 years within the age restrict.

6. Nature of Bodily Effectivity Take a look at for Males

– Race: 1600 meter distance male candidates should full in seven minutes.

– Lengthy Soar: Twelve and a half ft

– Excessive Soar: Three and a half ft

Type of Bodily Effectivity Take a look at for Girls

– Race: 800 Meter race have to be accomplished in 5 minutes.

– Lengthy soar: 9 ft

– Excessive soar: three ft

7. Minimal Bodily Standards

For Males

Peak: 170 Centimeter

Chest: With out inflating 81 centimeters and inflated 84 centimeter

For girls

Peak: 157 Centimeter

Discover: Candidates from Garhwali, Kumauni, Gorkha, Dogra, Maratha and North Japanese states will probably be given a rest of 5 centimeters within the minimal peak.

eight. Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates will probably be chosen by Pc Primarily based Examination, Bodily Effectivity and Criterion Take a look at, Commerce Take a look at, Pc Proficiency Take a look at.

9. Software charge

– For Common, OBC and EWS class male candidates 100 Rs.

– No charge is payable for SC and ST class (Male and Feminine) candidates.

– The charge needs to be paid by on-line mode.

10 . Software Course of

– Login to the web site (http://delhipolice.nic.in). Right here you will notice the recruitment possibility on the homepage. Click on on it.

– On doing this a brand new webpage will open. Click on on the hyperlink Notification for the put up of Head Constable (Asstt.Wi-fi Operator / Tele-Printer Operator) in Delhi Police Examination… right here.

– This manner the put up associated commercial will open. Learn all the knowledge given in it rigorously and examine your eligibility. After this, click on on the on-line utility kind hyperlink. Now the registration kind will open. Rigorously enter all the knowledge sought in it.

– After the registration course of is full, you’re going to get the login id and password by electronic mail and message. Login with their assist.

Then scan and add your passport measurement picture and signature. After this, submit all different info and submit the shape.

– This manner the cost window will open. Candidates ought to pay the charge in response to their class.

– After cost, lastly the print possibility will seem. Click on on it and take out a printout of the appliance and preserve it secure with you.

Necessary Date

Final date for on-line utility: 27 January