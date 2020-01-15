Delhi Police To Question 2 More Suspects In JNU Violence Case

35 folks have been injured within the violence January 5 violence at JNU campus.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Department on Wednesday will query two extra suspects in reference to the January 5 violence on JNU campus wherein no less than 35 folks have been injured, police mentioned.

Chunchun Kumar and Dolan Samanta have been known as for questioning on Wednesday, they mentioned.

A crew of Forensic Science Laboratory will go to the campus to retrieve information from the server room, a senior police official mentioned. He mentioned efforts are being made to hint Akshat Awasthi, Rohit Shah and Komal Sharma, who’re absconding.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, Sucheta Talukdar, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects within the violence.

Thus far, the police has questioned Talukdar, Ranjan, Ghosh, Mishra and Mech in reference to the assault.

Awasthi and Shah, each first-year college students of JNU, had featured in a sting operation performed by a TV information channel.

The police had recognized Sharma, a scholar of Daulat Ram School, because the masked lady who was seen within the movies of violence shared on social media. She was carrying a verify shirt, a light-weight blue scarf and was carrying a stick.

Her cellphone was switched off since Saturday night time. When police had contacted Awasthi and Shah, they mentioned they may be a part of the probe however their telephones have been additionally switched off.

Thirty-five folks, together with college students and school, have been injured on January 5 when the masked mob entered the campus and attacked them with rods and sledgehammers.