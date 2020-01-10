Delhi Police “Underplaying” Campus Violence: JNU Teachers’ Association

JNU Assault: JNU College students’ Union head Aishe Ghosh was severely injured within the assault (File)

New Delhi:

The JNU Academics’ Affiliation on Friday accused the Delhi Police of “underplaying” the January 5 violence on the varsity campus and termed its model of the incident as “disturbing”.

“Such underplaying of the incident which shocked the nation and subjected several to extreme trauma is deeply disturbing,” the JNUTA stated.

Until date not even one of many a number of complaints filed by the academics has been transformed into an FIR by the police, they stated.

“Seen in combination with the attempts at the Delhi Police Press Conference to paint the student body which has been agitating against the fee hike for more than 75 days as an unruly mob, these only reinforce suspicions about the role of the Delhi Police on the fateful day,” they stated.

The JNUTA additionally rejected the five-member inquiry committee constituted by JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and refused to cooperate with it.

“The JNUTA has expressed its clear view that the JNU VC, along with his colleagues in the administration, is responsible for the extreme violence that was inflicted on students and teachers on January 5,” they stated.

These accused can not examine what occurred and any such inquiry could be nothing wanting a sham, they alleged.

The JNUTA reiterated its demand for the elimination of the Vice Chancellor.