Delhi Police Urges People To Ensure Protests Don’t Hamper Polling Process

Delhi polls are slated to be held on February eight and counting of votes will likely be on February 11.

The Delhi Police is interesting to folks to make sure that their protests doesn’t hamper the polling course of and trigger inconvenience, a senior officer mentioned on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, the police are in a tizzy because the protests at Shaheen Bagh is being carried out with out leaders they usually have no idea whom they need to work together with to resolve the problem, one other officer mentioned.

“There are protesters sitting at Shaheen Bagh and outside Jamia Millia Islamia but they have been peaceful. We will ensure that there is conducive atmosphere for elections,” mentioned Praveer Ranjan, particular commissioner of police, Election Cell.

The officer mentioned the police has been interesting to folks that their protests mustn’t have an effect on polling course of and “we hope they will cooperate”.

The officer mentioned incidents of violence have been lately reported from sure areas of Delhi however police took motion and the state of affairs is peaceable.

Police has initiated the method of clearing the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch in Delhi, which was blocked for a month by folks protesting in opposition to the amended citizenship regulation, officers had mentioned on Tuesday.

The transfer got here after the Delhi Excessive Court docket directed the police to look into the visitors restrictions on this stretch.