Delhi Polls 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Declares Assets Worth Rs 3.4 Crore

Money and glued deposits of Arvind Kejriwal elevated from Rs 2.26 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.65 lakh.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has property value Rs three.four crore, a rise of Rs 1.three crore from 2015, based on his election affidavit. Mr Kejriwal’s whole property have been value Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

The money and glued deposits of Mr Kejriwal’s spouse Sunita Kejriwal elevated from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020.

A celebration functionary mentioned Rs 32 lakh value money and glued deposits have been acquired by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement advantages whereas the remainder are financial savings.

The money and glued deposits of the chief minister elevated from Rs 2.26 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.65 lakh in 2020.

There was no change within the worth of immovable property of his spouse whereas Mr Kejriwal’s immovable property value elevated from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 177 lakh.

The occasion functionaries mentioned enhance in immovable property’ value is because of the elevated valuation of the identical asset as in 2015.