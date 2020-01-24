Delhi Polls: AAP Jabs BJP’s Kapil Mishra Over “India vs Pakistan” Remark

Kapil Mishra, who was near Arvind Kejriwal, left AAP and joined BJP after a bitter quarrel

New Delhi:

Taking a dig at BJP chief Kapil Mishra for his tweet a few “contest between India and Pakistan” on February eight, Aam Aadmi Social gathering’s Rajya Sabha member and nationwide spokesperson Sanjay Singh on Thursday requested if the BJP’s Mannequin City candidate had joined the BCCI.

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP MLA, tweeted: “On February 8, there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the roads in Delhi.”

He additionally tweeted that the Congress and AAP had created “small Pakistans” like Shaheen Bagh within the nation.

“Has Mishra joined the Board of Control for Cricket in India?” requested Sanjay Singh when requested for feedback on Kapil Mishra’s tweets.

Mr Mishra, who was near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and within the interior circle of AAP, had a bitter parting with each after he publicly accused Mr Kejriwal of corruption.

Even earlier than his official exit from AAP, his assaults grew to become increasingly vitriolic in opposition to Mr Kejriwal, a person he beforehand doted on. With none formal announcement, the 39-year-old even campaigned for BJP candidates in final 12 months’s nationwide election. He joined the BJP in August.

Final week, the BJP named him because the candidate from Mannequin City in north Delhi, pitting him in opposition to his former colleague and two-time AAP legislator Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

Aam Aadmi Social gathering complained to the Chief Election Officer and stated Mr Mishra’s nomination needs to be cancelled. The get together stated the foundations made it necessary for individuals who used authorities lodging to furnish no-dues certificates about water, electrical energy and phone bills, however Mr Mishra had not even talked about it in his papers.

The Delhi Meeting elections might be held on February eight.

The outcomes of the Delhi election might be introduced on February 11. AAP, which gained 67 of Delhi’s 70 seats within the earlier election, leaving solely three for the BJP, hopes to repeat its profitable run within the capital. The BJP, nevertheless, says Arvind Kejriwal’s get together will face anti-incumbency for not performing previously 5 years.

(Inputs from IANS)

