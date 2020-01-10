Delhi Polls Fight Between “Two Distinct Visions”: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia mentioned the AAP authorities has taken numerous initiatives to develop the training mannequin

New Delhi:

Difficult the BJP to point out one “positive” training programme it has designed, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday described the upcoming meeting election in Delhi as a combat between “two distinct visions” that may form the nation’s future.

The training fashions of the BJP and Congress are mired in whether or not the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru needs to be taught in colleges or not, on the existence of the Web within the age of Mahabharata, he informed reporters.

“I want to challenge the BJP leaders to show me one positive programme they have designed for the development of education which has received a positive response from every section of society or other states and countries. When we launch our programmes, people from across the world take notice and praise our model of education and are inspired by it,” Manish Sisodia mentioned.

“We are reiterating time and again that this election will be fought on the basis of work, particularly in the realm of education. This election is not just a fight between two political parties but between two distinct visions for the future of our country,” he mentioned.

Manish Sisodia, who additionally holds the training portfolio, mentioned the AAP authorities has taken numerous initiatives to develop the training mannequin with a big improve within the finances, establishing high quality infrastructure and common coaching for academics to enhance the academic setting.

“But the most important difference that we have made is in the delivery of quality education,” he mentioned.

“On the other hand, you have the education models of the BJP and the Congress which stand out for their complete absence of any vision on the quality of education. They are perpetually caught between whether to include references to Gandhiji and Nehru in the syllabus or not,” the Delhi deputy chief minister mentioned.

“BJP has now introduced a course in ”Bhoot Vidya” in universities, focused on delivering training in curing mental illnesses in families through primitive methods like ”mantra-tantra” and thrashing with chappals,” he added.

Their training mannequin is pondering on questions like whether or not the Web existed within the age of Mahabharata and whether or not geese swimming creates oxygen in water or not, Manish Sisodia mentioned, including, “Our model focuses on the future of the country and the growth of the individual.”