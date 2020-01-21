Delhi Polls: NCP Releases List Of 7 Candidates, Fields Former AAP Leader

Delhi Meeting Polls will probably be held on February eight and the counting will happen on February 11.

New Delhi:

The Nationalist Congress Social gathering (NCP) on Tuesday launched names of seven candidates for Delhi meeting polls together with Surender Singh, who had reigned from the Aam Aadmi Social gathering (AAP).

Mr Singh, a sitting MLA from Delhi Cantt, will contest the election from his personal constituency on NCP ticket.

Different NCP candidates within the record are Chaudhary Fateh Singh (Gokulpur), Zahid Ali (Babarpur), Prashant Gaur (Gonda), Rana Sujeet Singh (Chattarpur), Mayur Bhan (Mustafabad) and Asim Baig (Chandani Chowk).

After being denied a ticket by his celebration to contest the following polls, Surender Singh resigned from AAP. He shared his resignation letter on Twitter.

“I am sad and I am giving my resignation from Aam Aadmi Party”, he mentioned.

The previous Nationwide Safety Guard Commando mentioned he was preventing elections on NCP ticket. “I got an offer to fight elections from all parties but I chose NCP,” he mentioned.

Mr Singh mentioned he’ll reveal extra details about his plans on Wednesday.

