Delhi Records 7.1 Degrees, Weather Department Predicts Cloudy Skies

Delhi’s air high quality index (AQI) was recorded as 327 at 9.10 am, which falls within the very poor class.

New Delhi:

Delhi woke as much as a transparent Sunday morning with the minimal temperature settling at 7.1 levels Celsius, regular for this time of the yr.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the utmost temperature prone to hover round 21 levels Celsius and the minimal on Monday prone to be round 9 levels Celsius.

An AQI between Zero-50 is taken into account “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.

An AQI above 500 falls within the “severe plus” class.