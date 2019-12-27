Delhi Records Season’s Coldest Day, Temperature Drops To 4.2 Degrees

Delhi temperature dropped to four.2 levels Celsius.

New Delhi:

A numbing chilly wave continues to brush by way of Delhi-NCR with right now being season’s coldest day. Delhi temperature dropped to four.2 levels Celsius and and most temperature was recorded to be 13.four levels Celsius right now, reported information company ANI.

Town is more likely to file its longest chilly spell in December after 1997 as temperatures are predicted to drop additional, the climate division mentioned.

Many areas within the metropolis have seen 13 consecutive “cold days” since December 14, the final time such an extended chilly spell was witnessed in 1997 when it recorded 17 chilly days.

“A “chilly day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below the normal. A “extreme chilly day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 degrees Celsius below the normal,” Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Division’s regional forecasting centre, was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

In December this yr, the imply most temperature until Thursday was 19.85 levels Celsius. It’s anticipated to dip to 19.15 levels Celsius by December 31, a climate official mentioned.

Not simply Delhi, neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram are additionally underneath the grip of extreme chilly wave.

The climate workplace mentioned the chilly day to extreme chilly day circumstances will proceed within the metropolis until December 28, together with dense to very dense fog in evening and morning hours.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)