Delhi Sees New Winter Low, Temperature Drops To 2.4 Degrees This Morning

New Delhi:

Gripped by extreme chilly, Delhi this morning recorded a minimal temperature of two.four levels Celsius, the bottom for this season to this point. The nationwide capital – below a chilly spell since December 14 – is predicted to witness its second-coldest December since 1901, in accordance with the climate workplace.

Temperature of two.four levels was recorded at 6:10 am, information company ANI reported, quoting India Meteorological Division officers. Dense fog decreased visibility in components of Delhi, disrupting site visitors motion.

At 0600-0630 hrs IST of right now 28.12.2019 visibility reported (in meters) Delhi Airport 0000 m, Gaya 0100m, Mohanbari 0050 m. Newest RGB composite Satellite tv for pc imageries reveals the fog over northern a part of the nation. pic.twitter.com/FjYrit0O8C — IMD Climate (@IMDWeather) December 28, 2019

Since December 14, most components of town have witnessed a 13-day chilly spell. The chilly spell this 12 months – prone to ease subsequent week – beats the final such spell in 1997. After 1992, town has had chilly spells solely in 4 years – 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014, in accordance with information company PTI.

Until Friday, town recorded a imply most of 19.four levels. The imply most temperature for December was lower than 20 levels Celsius solely in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997, an IMD official instructed PTI.

Mild rain is predicted on Tuesday and hailstorm has been predicted for the subsequent two days.