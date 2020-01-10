Most temperature in Delhi was recorded at 17 levels Celsius with dense fog.

New Delhi:

With heavy snowfall in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Delhi on Friday witnessed a sudden dip in temperature after a quick respite from the chilly, recording 5.four levels Celsius.

In line with the India Meteorological Division (IMD), the minimal temperature within the nationwide capital was recorded at 5.four°C in Palam whereas Safdarjung Observatory recorded a temperature of 5.three°C.

“It feels very cold today. The city is surrounded by a blanket of fog which has lowered visibility. As cyclists, we have to come out and ride a bicycle even in chilly winter,” a bicycle owner was quoted as saying by information company ANI.

“We are fortunate to have access to all facilities. But we are worried about the poor living on the streets. For them, it is very hard to survive in such weather. The government should work to ensure that the homeless are not inconvenienced,” stated one other bicycle owner.

In line with Skymet, north winds are chilly on account of successive Western Disturbances which have approached the Western Himalayas resulting in variation within the wind path.

One other Western Disturbance will strategy the Western Himalayas by January 11 and from January 12, the wind path will as soon as once more change from northerly to southeasterly resulting in a rise in minimal temperature as soon as once more, it stated.

The IMD in its bulletin stated that chilly day situations in remoted pockets could be very seemingly over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

“Dense to very dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh, dense fog in a few pockets over Bihar and in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha,” the climate company stated.

Floor frost in remoted pockets could be very seemingly over Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, based on IMD.