Delhi Shivers On Christmas Eve, Temperature Drops To 5 Degrees

Delhi Climate: The climate division has predicted extreme chilly over the following Three-Four days

New Delhi:

The temperature in Delhi at present dipped to five.5 levels Celsius, three levels under the season’s common, the climate division mentioned. Delhi and its neighbouring cities have been going through a chronic winter chill this December. The climate workplace has predicted that December 2019 is prone to be the longest chilly spell that Delhi-NCR will face since 1997.

Folks within the nationwide capital woke as much as intense chilly circumstances this morning. Commuters within the early hours of the morning had been hassled as a result of fog, the meteorological division mentioned.

The climate forecast for Christmas Eve and Christmas day in Delhi-NCR says chilly circumstances will deteriorate additional. The forecast mentioned Delhi will face “severe cold” on December 25 – Christmas.

At this time’s most temperature is prone to hover round 14 levels Celsius, the climate division mentioned.

Not simply Delhi, however neighbouring Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and Faridabad are additionally going through extreme chilly circumstances.

Since December 16, the nationwide capital has witnessed eight consecutive chilly days or an eight-day chilly spell up to now, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Division’s regional forecasting centre mentioned, including that it has already equaled the eight-day chilly spell in December 2014.

“Delhi had witnessed 17 cold days and a 13-day cold spell in December 1997,” he mentioned.

The nationwide capital could witness a chilly wave on December 28 and 29 because the minimal temperature is prone to drop to Four levels Celsius, he mentioned.

(This winter, assist hold somebody heat. Donate a blanket. For extra particulars, please click on right here)

(With inputs from PTI and IANS)

