Delhi Shivers On The Way To Coldest December Since 1901

For 14 days in a row, Delhi has been shivering below extreme chilly. This fortnight of intense chilly leaves behind 13 consecutive days of 1997.

The imply most temperature until right this moment is 19.four levels Celsius. It’s anticipated to dip to 19.15 levels Celsius by December 31, an official of the India Meteorological Division mentioned.

“The mean maximum temperature for December was less than 20 degrees Celsius only in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” the official mentioned.

If it occurs, this would be the second-coldest December since 1901. December 1997 recorded the bottom imply most temperature of 17.three levels Celsius.

After 1992, Delhi has had chilly spells solely in 4 years – 1997, 1998, 2003 and 2014.

Dense fog and chilly wave is prone to persist the following two days as effectively.

A change in wind path is probably going from December 30 which can present some reduction.

Gentle rain can be anticipated in Delhi and close by areas on December 31 night time. It could proceed until January 2. Hailstorm can be probably on January 1 and a pair of.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which gives official figures for Delhi, recorded the bottom most temperature of 12.2 levels Celsius on December 18.