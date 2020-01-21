Delhi To See No Relief From Cold Spell In January, Says Weather Office

Delhi would possibly expertise gentle rain by the tip of January (File)

New Delhi:

Delhi-NCR could not see reduction from the winter chills anytime quickly, the climate workplace mentioned. One other Western Disturbance is probably going within the final week of the month that can additional deliver down the mercury.

Senior Indian Meteorological Division (IMD) scientist Kuldeep Srivastava mentioned the 12 months 2019 ended with a document of the longest chilly spell since 1997. “Cloud layer in December and cold winds from the North were the biggest factor behind so many cold days in a single month,” he added.

Nonetheless, repeated Western Disturbances brought on the temperature to go down additional even in January. One other western disturbance is anticipated round January 27-28, which is able to deliver down the temperature additional.

“With another Western Disturbance expected in coming days, its safe to say that mercury levels will climb up only in February,” Mr Srivastava instructed information company IANS.

On January 28, Delhi would possibly witness gentle rain. Foggy circumstances may even prevail throughout that point.

Earlier, Delhi’s imply most temperature (MMT) for December stood at 18.76 levels Celsius, the second-lowest after 17.three levels Celsius recorded in December 1997.

December had recorded 18 consecutive “cold days” or an 18-day “cold spell”, the utmost after 17 chilly days in December 1997.

“Only four times the mean maximum temperature for December has remained equal to or less than 20 degrees Celsius- 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997,” the climate division mentioned.