Delhi Tops Crime Chart With Over 2 Lakh Cases In 2018: Report

New Delhi:

Delhi topped the crime chart over 18 different metropolitan cities, with over two lakh such incidents reported within the nationwide capital in 2018, in keeping with knowledge launched by the Nationwide Crime Data Bureau (NCRB).

A complete of two,25,977 incidents of crime had been reported within the nationwide capital in 2018, adopted by Mumbai (40,757), Chennai (20,160) and Kolkata (19,682 incidents of crime).

In accordance with the info, there have been over 1,200 rape circumstances among the many 12,445 violent crimes dedicated in Delhi in 2018.

It additionally stated 6,063 circumstances of kidnapping had been reported within the nationwide capital in 2018, adopted by 2,444 circumstances of theft and 1,215 rape circumstances.

Amongst different violent crimes, 11 circumstances of try to commit rape, 23 circumstances of rioting, 25 circumstances of dacoity and 126 circumstances of arson had been reported.

A complete of 513 homicide circumstances and 529 attempt-to-murder circumstances had been reported in Delhi in 2018, in keeping with the info.