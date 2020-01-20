Delhi traffic curbs: Republic Day rehearsals throw traffic out of gear, police issues advisory

Lest we neglect: Saluting the Kargil martyrs this Republic Day













Forward of Republic Day, commuters within the nationwide capital are having a harrowing time as a result of motion of VIPs and a protest march. Republic Day rehearsals affected the motion of visitors on a number of key stretches.

Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for visitors from 9 am to 12 midday for the Republic Day parade rehearsals.Twitter [Representational]

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took out a roadshow from Valmiki Mandir close to Gole Market to Patel Chowk metro station, inflicting large visitors jams close to Connaught Place and Panchkuian Highway. It then moved in direction of the Outer Circle on to Baba Kharak Singh Marg earlier than terminating close to Parliament Avenue.

A number of college students held a march from Mandi Home to Jantar Mantar to protest the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

Rajpath, from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, was closed for visitors from 9 am to 12 midday for the Republic Day parade rehearsals.

Visitors motion restricted

The advisory learn that visitors motion will likely be closed on the arterial roads Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Highway from 9 am to 12 midday on Tuesday, whereas Rajpath – the grand boulevard the place the Republic Day parade is held – will stay shut from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

Visitors motion was additionally restricted on Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Highway throughout this time.

The rehearsal will even be held tomorrow.

Over 600 youngsters to participate in R-Day parade

Faculty youngsters from three Delhi colleges and a centre in Rajasthan’s Udaipur will participate within the cultural programme through the Republic Day parade within the capital on January 26, the Defence Ministry stated on Friday.

The Defence Ministry and the Delhi authorities have chosen 636 youngsters (474 ladies and 162 boys) from numerous colleges throughout the capital for the event, the assertion stated.

(With company inputs)