Delhi Traffic Police Releases Advisory In View Of Christmas Celebrations

The Delhi Visitors Police on Tuesday launched site visitors advisory in view of Christmas celebrations within the nationwide capital, officers mentioned.

Christmas can be celebrated from Tuesday night until Wednesday and hundreds of devotees can be congregating at varied church buildings for prayers.

The primary church buildings in New Delhi the place heavy congregation of devotees is anticipated are Sacred Coronary heart Cathedral at Gol Dak Khana, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg and Cathedral Church of the Redemption at 1 Church Street, the advisory mentioned.

Visitors is anticipated to stay heavy at Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Street, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk and Church Street, it mentioned.

Visitors can be diverted from completely different factors. Autos can be parked at Pandit Pant Marg in a single lane each side, Jai Singh Street in a single lane each side and Church Street in a single lane, the advisory mentioned.

All different roads main in direction of the New Delhi Railway Station and adjoining areas will stay open for the general public, it added.

