Delhi Weather Updates: Dense Fog Blankets NCR; 30 Trains Running Late

Dense fog has dropped the visibility all the way down to 50 metres.

New Delhi:

A dense fog has gripped Delhi and neighbouring areas, affecting street, rail and air visitors within the area. In Delhi — the place the climate workplace has sounded a “red” alert, commuters have been seen driving with emergency lights because the visibility on metropolis roads plummeted beneath 50 metres.

Thirty trains which can be both originating or scheduled to reach in Delhi have been affected because of the dense fog.

The typical most temperature this month is more likely to be 19.15 diploma Celsius. If it occurs, then it will likely be the coldest December since 1997 when it was 17.three diploma Celsius, and the second-coldest December since 1901.

Solely on 4 events between 1901 and 2018, the common most temperature for December has been both equal to or lower than 20 diploma Celsius in 1919, 1929, 1961 and 1997.

Listed here are the updates on the chilly wave in North India: