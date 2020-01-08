Delhi Women Say Heckled, Evicted From Rented House For Protesting CAA

Surya Rajappan says she was not served a proper eviction discover by the owner.

New Delhi:

Protesting the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) throughout BJP chief Amit Shah’s door-to-door marketing campaign in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar space on Sunday led to the eviction of two girls legal professionals from their rented flat. The ladies say after they hung an anti-CAA banner from their balcony throughout the BJP chief’s marketing campaign – organised to drum up help for the contentious legislation – a mob got here up and requested them to step out. “At that point, the banner was not up. So all they could have done after entering our home is harm us,” Surya Rajappan, one of many two girls, informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“As soon as people noticed our banner, they started shouting at us, and the landlord and his family were part of the rally, so they were also shouting at us. They said- ‘take this banner off and get out of our house right away’. After we pulled down the banner, some people came up to our house, they – our landlord was part of the mob- were banging our doors and kept saying ‘get out’,” she stated.

Ms Rajappan says she was not served a proper eviction discover by the owner. She additionally alleges misogynistic remarks questioning her character have been made.

“We haven’t received a formal notice, but, at that point, they had screamed it out from the road, and after an hour later when my dad was there, they told him he should take away his daughter right away. Obviously, misogynistic comments were made, questioning our character and our upbringing. Since I am a woman, my character had to be questioned,” she stated.

The legal professionals hung a banner carrying anti-CAA slogans

“There was area for each the each of us. We’re a democracy. It’s not that solely anti-CAA protests are occurring at Jantar Mantar. There are pro-CAA individuals who tried to disrupt issues. The distinction between there and right here is that the protesters did not flip towards these folks. Right here it was scary for us because the protesters turned towards us and our landlord turned towards us.

“You will need to realise that we’re nonetheless a democracy. Irrespective of how a lot folks attempt to stifle our voices, our dissent, the truth that our structure ensures that proper can’t be challenged,” she added.

The Citizenship Modification Act, for the primary time, makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to non secular persecution earlier than 2015. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

Violent protests had damaged out final month after the invoice was handed in each the homes of parliament. The ruling BJP had alleged that the Opposition was deceptive folks on the legislation.