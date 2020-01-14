Delhi’s Air Quality Drops To ‘Very Poor’ Category After Lohri

Delhi on Tuesday witnessed fog and remained partially cloudy (File)

New Delhi:

The Air High quality on Tuesday dropped to ‘very poor’ class in Delhi after the bonfire pageant of Lohri was celebrated underneath overcast circumstances and scattered showers.

Based on the Centre-run System of Air High quality and Climate Forecasting (SAFAR), the general air high quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 306, barely higher than Monday which was 356, however nonetheless marked as hazardous for respiration.

The nationwide capital on Tuesday witnessed fog and remained partially cloudy.

The minimal temperature was recorded at 9.four levels Celsius, a climate official mentioned. The utmost temperature was prone to hover round 24 levels Celsius.