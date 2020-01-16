Delhi Air pollution: Persons are suggested to take extra breaks on account of air pollution (File)

New Delhi:

Regardless of rain within the morning, the air pollution stage in Delhi remained within the “poor” class on Thursday with the Air High quality Index (AQI) docking at 245, stated Centre-run System of Air High quality and Climate Forecasting And Analysis (SAFAR).

The AQI was within the “poor” class at 235 in Chandani Chowk whereas at Mathura street it was at 166. Adjoining Uttar Pradesh’s Noida recorded “very poor” air high quality at 323.

An AQI between Zero-50 is taken into account good, 51-100 is passable, 101-200 average, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as extreme/hazardous.

The PM10 and PM2.5 ranges in Delhi touched 178 and 104 respectively.

SAFAR has suggested “Sensitive Groups” to scale back extended or heavy exertion when the air high quality just isn’t good.

“People are advised to take more breaks and do less intense activities. It is advisable for the asthmatics to keep medicines ready if symptoms of coughing or shortness of breath occur. Heart patients, see a doctor, if there are palpitations, shortness of breath, or unusual fatigue,” it said in its advisory.