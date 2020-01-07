Delhi’s Law And Order Situation Has Worsened: AAP Leader

Sanjay Singh mentioned AAP is not going to compromise over the sovereignty of the nation.

New Delhi:

The legislation and order state of affairs within the capital has worsened and House Minister Amit Shah is doing nothing to examine it, mentioned Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) chief Sanjay Singh on Tuesday.

“The law and order situation in the capital has worsened, Students, teachers, and women are being attacked under his watch, but he’s (Home Minister) doing nothing to stop it. He is a silent spectator,” Sanjay Singh advised ANI.

Commenting on Exterior Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s ”Tukde, Tukde gang” assertion, Sanjay Singh mentioned: “What Jaishankar has seen is his experience. However, we can’t deny today’s situation. The scenario of JNU tells that there is no law and order in Delhi.”

He additionally mentioned the AAP is not going to compromise over the sovereignty of the nation.

“We have brought a lot of policies for the poor. Over, 20,000 classrooms have been constructed in the national capital. In this election too, we will come with our report card,” he mentioned, including that the AAP authorities will battle the election via a constructive marketing campaign, not like the opposition events.

The meeting polls might be held in Delhi on February eight. The counting of votes will happen on February 11.