Delhi’s Oldest Voter Bachan Singh Dies Aged 111

Delhi’s oldest voter – Bachan Singh – who made information when he voted at a polling sales space in Sant Garh this 12 months within the normal election, died on Monday on the ripe previous age of 111.

Singh was felicitated because the oldest voter by the chief electoral officer in Delhi throughout this 12 months’s normal election in Could. He was given an invite and certificates to solid his vote by the Election Fee. Singh was broadly feted by the media throughout the elections.

Mr. Singh had set an instance for the youth to come back out and vote. “If I can come out from my house and vote at the age of 111, why can’t young people exercise their franchise?” he had mentioned whereas casting his vote earlier this 12 months. In accordance with his household, he had at all times maintained that no one ought to waste their proper to vote.

Mr. Singh was born in pre-independent India in 1907, in Pind-Alawalpur in Gurdaspur, Punjab. He used to work as a carpenter and travelled to pre-independence Pakistan on a regular basis (only a kilometre away from his dwelling).

He had many reminiscences of pre-independence and post-independence life in India. His relations shared one such reminiscence with IANS.

“When the country was divided, he was at his shop and didn’t know about partition. He narrowly escaped death while coming back home due to the violence that erupted at the time,” mentioned his elder son.

