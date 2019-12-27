Delivery driver is catapulted 10ft into the air when a manhole cover explodes as she rides over it

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 04:49 EST, 27 December 2019 | Up to date: 04:54 EST, 27 December 2019

That is the stunning second a supply girl was catapulted 10ft excessive into the air after using over an exploding manhole cowl.

Rateeanothai Lhomwandee, 22, was travelling alongside the street when she handed over the defective drain in Lampang, northern Thailand on December 26.

Footage exhibits a fleet of motorbikes using alongside a busy avenue within the Thai metropolis.

Rateeanothai Lhomwandee, 22, was dramatically launched into the air (pictured) after driving throughout an exploding manhole cowl in Lampang, northern Thailand

Vehicles are seen crossing the manhole, simply because the the supply girl begins to come into sight.

Seconds later, Rateeanothai drives throughout the duvet, with a brilliant pink foodpanda package deal hoisted on the again, earlier than being catapulted off her bike.

She is dramatically flung 10ft within the air and lands on her bottom whereas her bike somersaults a number of instances.

The supply girl was chucked 10ft into the air earlier than touchdown on to the street subsequent to her bike

Moments later, the bike crashes down beside her on the road.

A rider, who was travelling behind, additionally falls off their automobile and smacks on to the street.

Emergency companies are then seen within the cornered off space of the accident and take pictures of the manhole.

Miraculously, Rateeanothai was not severely harm and solely suffered a reduce on her chin and different bruises. A second rider was additionally knocked over however not harm.

Rateeanothai, who was working for drivepanda supply service, suffered a reduce to the chin and different bruises however was not severely injured

She adopted a fleet of motorbikes alongside the town avenue earlier than being flung into the air. Police Main Normal Anucha Auamcharoen investigated the scene and mentioned the native authority overseeing this drain ought to take accountability

Police Main Normal Anucha Auamcharoen investigated the scene and mentioned the native authority overseeing this drain ought to take accountability.

He mentioned: ‘From our preliminary investigation, we consider this was a gasoline explosion attributable to stress from contained in the sewer.

‘Now we have recognized the authority who’s liable for this.

‘We are going to query the bystanders and call this authority to debate the issue and request they compensate the sufferer.’

It’s thought there was a construct up of gases which precipitated the lid to blow open.