December 27, 2019 | 1:11pm | Up to date December 27, 2019 | 1:16pm

A supply driver was shot useless at a Virginia Denny’s when he walked in on an armed theft — and even unwittingly held the door open for the 2 suspects, in keeping with new stories.

Yusuf Ozgur, 56, who works for the DoorDash supply service, was gunned down early Thursday, native outlet WJLA reported.

The 2 suspects, described by Prince William County police as of their late teenagers to early 20s, barged right into a Manassas department of the eatery early Thursday brandishing weapons, WTKR reported.

“The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets,” police mentioned in a press release obtained by the outlet. “The men further demanded money from the business.”

Because the gunmen — carrying black coats and hats that coated most of their faces — made their approach to the exit, they shot and wounded a person who had been sitting on the ground and cooperating, in keeping with the report.

Then they turned their consideration to Ozgur, who “was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited,” police advised the outlet.

One of many suspects struck him with a baton, and the opposite shot him, the outlet reported.

Each Ozgur and the primary sufferer had been rushed to native hospitals, the place Ozgur was pronounced useless and the opposite man is “expected to survive,” police mentioned.

No cash or gadgets had been taken from the enterprise itself, in keeping with the report.

Ozgur — who leaves behind his spouse and two kids — was a handyman who labored as a supply driver to earn extra cash for the household, WJLA reported.

“I’ll never see him again,” his 16-year-old daughter advised the outlet.

In a press release issued to the station, DoorDash mentioned it’s “deeply saddened” after the incident.

“Our thoughts are with [Ozgur’s] family, friends and loved ones, and we are reaching out to his family to offer our full support during this difficult time,” the corporate mentioned.

“We are in contact with law enforcement and cooperating with their investigation of this horrific crime.”

Denny’s additionally launched a press release.

“We are saddened by the incident yesterday at our Manassas, VA restaurant, and our thoughts are with those injured and their families,” the restaurant chain mentioned. “We are cooperating fully with the authorities in their investigation.”