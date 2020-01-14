January 14, 2020 | 5:17pm

No less than 17 kids and 9 adults have been injured on Tuesday when a Delta Airways aircraft flying over the Los Angeles space dumped engine gasoline on an elementary college playground earlier than making an emergency touchdown, officers and experiences mentioned.

Greater than 70 firefighters and paramedics have been on the Park Avenue Elementary College, assessing the sufferers affected by minor accidents, together with pores and skin irritation, the Los Angeles County Fireplace Division mentioned on Twitter.

Two courses have been outdoors when the liquid rained down shortly earlier than midday, Los Angeles Metropolis Fireplace spokesperson Nicholas Prange instructed the Los Angeles Occasions.

The jet, a Delta Airways Boeing 777, heading to Shanghai had mechanical points and was returning to Los Angeles Worldwide Airport shortly after takeoff — when it began dripping gasoline, in keeping with KTLA5.

It landed safely again at LAX, a number of shops reported.

“Shortly after takeoff, Flight 89 from LAX to Shanghai experienced an engine issue requiring the aircraft to return to LAX,” an airline spokesperson instructed The Publish in an announcement, making no point out of the 26 injured.

“The aircraft landed safely after an emergency fuel release to reduce landing weight,” the assertion mentioned. “We will provide more information as it becomes available.”