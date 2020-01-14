Deluxe Edition of Cyberpunk 2077’s Lore Book Cover Offers Better Look at the Map

Final month, Darkish Horse and CD Projekt RED unveiled particulars a couple of Deluxe Version of The World of Cyberpunk 2077 lore ebook. In exhibiting off much more of the tome’s contents, Darkish Horse has shared a a lot better take a look at the sport’s map. Current photos of the lore ebook’s cowl artwork point out there’s a portion of the map that hasn’t been beforehand proven. It’s a smaller space in comparison with the remainder of the map’s actual property. Nonetheless, given the supposed density of CD Projekt RED’s sci-fi world, that small space will seemingly be teeming with content material.

Get a better take a look at the lore ebook’s Night time Metropolis map cowl within the following picture:

Darkish Horse will fill the 192-page Cyberpunk 2077 lore ebook with bodily extras. These goodies embody:

An unique Night time Metropolis map cowl

A slipcase that includes Night time Metropolis graffiti

A set of momentary Cyberpunk 2077 tattoos

A poster of Johnny Silverhand (Performed by Keanu Reeves)

And a set of car postcards

Aside from sharing particulars in regards to the official soundtrack throughout final 12 months’s The Recreation Awards, CD Projekt hasn’t divulged new Cyberpunk 2077 data in a while. With the discharge date quick approaching, that’s certain to alter within the coming weeks.

Cyberpunk 2077 involves the HEARALPUBLICIST four, PC, and Xbox One on April 16th. Each the usual and deluxe editions the title’s lore ebook will hit shops just a few days afterward April 21st. The usual model will price $35.99; in the meantime, the deluxe choice is extra pricey with an inventory worth of $99.99.

Try the most recent photos from the Deluxe Version within the following picture gallery:

[Source: GameSpot via Wccftech]