Demand for cancellation of 6th JPSC exam, candidates start Satyagraha

Candidates have once more began agitation demanding the cancellation of the sixth JPSC examination in Jharkhand. . Candidates have met Hemant and demanded the cancellation of the examination. In protest towards the examination, the candidates began an indefinite quick on Monday in entrance of Bapu's statue at Moharabadi. College students stated that when Hemant Soren was the Chief of the Opposition, he promised that the sixth JPSC examination could be canceled after his authorities got here.

Candidates have made the identical demand from the federal government to conduct the sixth to ninth JPSC Mixed Examination. Reservation coverage also needs to be adopted on this. Candidate Imam Safi stated that the fee is getting ready to declare the examination as quickly as doable. Whereas the reservation coverage has been dismantled on this examination. Guidelines have been stored in thoughts from conducting examinations to declaring outcomes. This motion has been happening for 3 years however the outcomes are being drawn on the identical foundation for which the voice was raised.

Candidates at the moment are getting ready to fulfill Hemant Soren:

College students are ready for Chief Minister Hemant Soren to return from Delhi. They are saying that now solely after their arrival in Ranchi will they meet and speak. The Chief Minister is already conscious of all his issues and college students will meet him at once on this path.

In the present day, candidates will collect from throughout the state:

Candidates from throughout the state will collect on Tuesday on the Morhabadi Maidan and be a part of the Satyagraha. Candidates informed that college students from all of the districts have left for Ranchi. Even on this chilly, everybody will plead justice.

Satyagraha motion won’t cease: College students Union

Candidate Vinod Singh has stated that this Satyagraha motion isn’t going to cease now. Its hearth has unfold all through the state. The disturbances associated to reservation within the fifth JPSC examination continued within the sixth. However now the scholars have woken up and the improper will likely be overtly opposed till the federal government cancels the examination itself.

Along with reservation, the scholars raised some questions: