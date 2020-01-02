Demand for special status to Lucknow University

Demand for particular standing to Lucknow College has begun. VC Prof. This was mentioned within the assembly of Alok Kumar Rai and College Lecturers Affiliation (LUTA) on Wednesday. Looted President Dr. Neeraj Jain, Common Secretary Dr. Vineet Verma, Vice President Ayyaz Islami, Puneet Mishra, Ajay Arya and different officers met. Throughout this time, on the matter of promotion of lecturers, the VC mentioned that it’s the proper of lecturers, they need to meet on time. He anticipated everybody's cooperation to take the college ahead. Chairman Dr. Neeraj Jain mentioned that for a few years, virtually 150 lecturers weren’t promoted beneath the Profession Based mostly Promotion Scheme (Money). Even on the demand for particular standing to the college, the administration just isn’t taking any step ahead. Within the assembly, the lecturers and employees got the identical wage and allowances as the middle, from lab, class room to repairing the buildings of the departments on precedence foundation, PhD increment to the lecturers appointed after January 2016, wage discrepancy. Points reminiscent of imposing the Raj Bhavan's orders have been mentioned together with elimination.