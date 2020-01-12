Demand soars for books on Faiz Ahmad Faiz in UP amid ‘Hum dekhenge’ controversy

Professional- and anti-CAA protests draw large crowds













The controversy over famend Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s iconic poem ‘Hum dekhenge’ could have induced an upheaval within the literary world but it surely has additionally helped in resurrecting the well-known poet for the younger generations.

College students and younger professionals are making a beeline for books on Faiz, his biography and his poems and booksellers are ordering provides of Faiz books.

“Earlier, we sold hardly one book in a month or on Faiz but after the controversy, people are curious to know more about the poet and his poems. We have placed orders for the entire literary range on Faiz Ahmad Faiz,” stated a number one bookseller in Hazratganj in Lucknow.

The bookseller stated that the best demand was for books written in Devnagri script.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz

“Not many in the young generation can read or write Urdu so they prefer Devnagri,” the bookseller stated.

In Kanpur, a lot of the main bookshops have already run out of shares and bookstalls within the ongoing Handloom Expo are drawing big crowds for Faiz books.

Suchita Srivastava, B.Ed scholar in Kanpur stated, “I have never been fond of Urdu poetry because I do not understand much of the language but after the controversy, I want to read poems of Faiz to understand what he wanted to say. I am taking help of Google to understand difficult words in Urdu.”

Krishna Rao, one other scholar on the Chandra Shekhar Azad College of Agriculture and Know-how, stated that since books on Faiz had been bought out, he had ordered a Kindle version and was studying them.

“Reading his poems actually widens one’s perspective of things and becomes even more precious if you take into account the time and context in which they were written,” he stated.