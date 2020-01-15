Demi Lovato will be making her live comeback at this month’s Grammys

Demi Lovato shall be making her first reside look in virtually two years at The Grammy Awards later this month (January 26).

The singer made the announcement by way of Instagram, the place she posted an image of herself with the caption: “I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing”.

The present shall be Lovato’s first since she was hospitalised in 2018 following a suspected drug overdose.

Final November, Lovato spoke out publicly for the primary time in regards to the overdose, saying that she had “overcome a lot” in her life since.

Not lengthy afterwards, she teased that new music was on its means quickly, posting pictures from a studio session, with producer Oak Felder seen dancing to an unheard clip.

Felder has labored with Lovato beforehand on songs together with ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘Only Forever’ and ‘Games’.

Additionally acting at this yr’s Grammys is Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for six awards together with Document of the 12 months, Album of the 12 months, and Greatest New Artist and Track.

Lizzo, who’s up for a complete of eight statues, can even carry out to the star-studded crowd, and we’ll see particular reside outings from Aerosmith, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton.