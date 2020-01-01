January 1, 2020 | 10:13am

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million within the ultimate quarter of 2019, his marketing campaign introduced on Wednesday.

The three-month take by the mayor of South Bend, Ind., surpassed the $19.2 million his marketing campaign raised within the third quarter.

Buttigieg, the primary of the Democratic candidates to reveal fourth-quarter donations, raised greater than $76 million from greater than 730,000 people throughout 2019, marketing campaign supervisor Mike Schmuhl mentioned in a press release to CNN.

“Pete has demonstrated that he has the appeal, message, and leadership to build a winning organization to not only secure the nomination, but to defeat Donald Trump this year,” Schmuhl mentioned within the word.

Buttigieg clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren final month through the Democratic debate over his attending a Napa Valley fundraiser with billionaire donors amid $900 bottles of wine and chandeliers product of Swarovski crystals.

“We made the decision many years ago that rich people in smoke-filled rooms would not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren of Massachusetts mentioned. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States.”

Buttigieg responded by nothing how rich Warren and the opposite Democratic candidates are.

“You know, according to Forbes magazine, I’m literally the only person on this stage who is not a millionaire or a billionaire,” he mentioned. “So this is important. This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass. If I pledge — if I pledge never to be in the company of a progressive Democratic donor, I couldn’t be up here. Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine.”

Candidates have till Jan. 31 to reveal their fourth-quarter totals to the Federal Election Fee.