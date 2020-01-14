Democratic Candidates Immediately Descend Into Violent Pandemonium Without Cory Booker’s Message Of Love

DES MOINES, IA—Following the New Jersey senator’s determination to finish his bid for the White Home, sources confirmed Tuesday that with out Cory Booker’s message of affection and unity to carry it collectively, a bloody wave of chaos and rage had unfold by means of the Democratic presidential area. In keeping with eyewitnesses, absent Booker’s beliefs of sympathy for these with totally different viewpoints and compassion for one’s political enemies, a collection of violent assaults erupted among the many candidates, with Joe Biden taking a tire iron to a marketing campaign bus Pete Buttigieg had pushed at full pace by means of a gaggle of the previous vice chairman’s canvassers. The sudden lack of caring and cooperation within the political ambiance additionally reportedly led Amy Klobuchar to tug Andrew Yang by the hair by means of the streets of Des Moines, kick the entrepreneur unconscious, and throw him right into a river. At press time, Mike Bloomberg is alleged to have responded to the first race’s new local weather by going door-to-door and pistol-whipping dozens of working-class Iowans till they agreed to vote for him.