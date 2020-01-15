January 14, 2020 | 10:29pm

Democratic presidential hopefuls Former Vice President Joe Biden (L) and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders (R) AFP by way of Getty Pictures

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders butted heads over the Iraq Struggle throughout Tuesday’s Democratic major debate in Iowa.

The Vermont lawmaker famous that he had aggressively fought in opposition to a 2002 measure to green-light army motion in opposition to Iraq and known as the invasion “the worst foreign policy blunder in the modern history of this country.”

“I did everything I could to prevent that war,” Sanders mentioned. “Joe saw it differently.”

Biden acknowledged his 2002 vote to authorize army motion was “a mistake” however touted his function within the Obama administration serving to to cut back US army presence.

“It was a mistake and I acknowledged that, but the man who argued against the war, Barack Obama, picked me to be vice president … and turned to me and asked me to end the war,” Biden mentioned.

“It was a mistaken vote but my record on everything else we’ve done, I’ll compare it to anyone else on this stage.”