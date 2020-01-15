Democratic debate: Post-debate fireworks highlight of otherwise ho-hum night

On an evening not one of the six Democrats on stage in Iowa did something to interrupt away from the pack, probably the most fascinating second got here after the controversy — when Elizabeth Warren pulled again from Bernie Sanders’ tried handshake.

The 2 longtime mates, their get together’s progressive standard-bearers within the presidential race, have been at odds since Monday over a 2018 dialog throughout which she claims Sanders instructed her lady couldn’t win the final election.

They disagreed over the problem once more throughout Tuesday night time’s debate.

Afterward, Warren greeted former Vice President Joe Biden warmly, shaking his hand and patting him on the arm.

She then approached Sanders, and he prolonged his hand — solely to see her pull hers again and clench it right into a fist.

They then exchanged phrases — and it was clear neither was smiling.

Earlier, the matter made for a uncommon notable second throughout a debate that left undecided voters in subsequent month’s essential Iowa Democratic caucus realizing they’ll should maintain wanting

“I didn’t say it,” insisted Sanders, of Vermont. “Anybody [who] knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

Warren supplied a unique recollection of their December 2018 closed-door assembly. She insisted lady may defeat President Trump in November — and she or he got here ready with stats to show it.

“I disagreed,” the Massachusetts lawmaker mentioned, affirming that Sanders did, the truth is, make the comment.

“However look, this query about whether or not or not a girl may be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to assault it head on.

“Look at the men on this stage: Collectively they have lost 10 elections,” she continued, referring to Sanders, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Biden.

“The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

The argument drew one of many night time’s few vocal reactions from the gang at Drake College in Des Moines — and kudos from Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the opposite lady onstage Tuesday night time who shared Warren’s unbeaten document.

“I hear that. People have said it [to me],” mentioned Klobuchar, referring to remarks just like the one Sanders purportedly made.

“I level out that you simply don’t should be tallest particular person on this planet — James Madison [who was the nation’s fourth president] was 5-foot-Four.

“You don’t have to be the skinniest person in the room. You don’t have to be the loudest person,” Klobuchar continued. “You have to be competent.”

The team-up with Warren was one in all few standout moments for Klobuchar, who in final month’s debate made strikes to scramble up the polls, together with by tangling with Buttigieg on his lack of expertise on the nationwide stage.

Buttigieg had a comparatively nameless debate night time, neither drawing as a lot flak from the sector as he did in December, nor swinging for the fences with the Iowa caucus arising on Feb. three.

That was considerably stunning for the previous mayor, the lone navy veteran on stage, through the debate’s first quarter, which was dominated by overseas coverage.

The talk was the primary held since already-high tensions between the USA and Iran was ratcheted up additional by the US drone assault that killed Iranian Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and the retaliatory missile strike by Iran on two Iraqi airbases quartering American troops.

Warren broke from her onstage rivals by calling for a complete withdrawal of US fight troops from the Center East. “We’ve turned the corner so many times, we’re going in circles in these regions,” she mentioned of repeatedly dashed assurances US navy victory was close to.

On the prospect of a summit with North Korean despot Kim Jong-un, Biden mentioned that “absent preconditions, I would not meet with the, quote, supreme leader who said Joe Biden is a ‘rabid dog’ who should be beaten with a stick,” referring to a comment circulated by the Hermit Kingdom’s state-run media.

“Other than that, you like him?” cracked Sanders, in a fleeting second of crowd-pleasing levity.

If Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar didn’t break free from the pack, they at the very least performed the hits. The identical couldn’t be mentioned for the night time’s sixth candidate, ­billionaire hedge-funder Tom Steyer, whose political inexperience continued to go away him doe-eyed and tongue-tied amid the sector of heavyweights.