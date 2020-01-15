January 14, 2020 | 10:24pm | Up to date January 14, 2020 | 10:25pm

Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders greet one another earlier than the Democratic main debate on Tuesday. AP

It was the second Democratic debate watchers had been ready for … and it was largely a dud.

Sen. Bernie Sanders at Tuesday’s seventh Democratic debate in Iowa denied privately telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren lady couldn’t win a presidential election.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” the Vermont lawmaker stated.

“Anybody knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

Warren stated she disagreed however tried to ease the stress.

“Bernie is my friend and I’m not here to fight with Bernie,” she stated.

CNN moderators didn’t press Sanders on his declare.

Warren, of Massachusetts, then took a shot in any respect the lads on stage for shedding elections.

“Look at the men on this stage,” she stated. “Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me,” referring to Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.