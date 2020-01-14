January 14, 2020 | 1:20pm

Members of the media arrange earlier than the beginning of the seventh Democratic major debate. AFP through Getty Photos

The seventh Democratic debate — and the final one earlier than the Iowa caucuses — will air Tuesday evening, pitting six of the 12 remaining White Home hopefuls towards one another within the smallest matchup of the 2020 election cycle.

Right here’s what you should know forward of the nationally televised contest.

When and the place is Tuesday’s Democratic debate?

The talk will kick off at 9 p.m. EST and is slated to run for 2 hours. It’s being held at Drake College in Des Moines, Iowa, a conventional battleground state regarded to as an election bellwether.

How can I watch the talk?

The talk will air reside on CNN, and can be streamed by way of the community’s Website online or its apps.

Which candidates made the January debate line-up?

The next six candidates will sq. off Tuesday evening: former Vice President Joe Biden; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and billionaire hedge-funder Tom Steyer.

Which acquainted faces gained’t be on stage?

Businessman and outsider candidate Andrew Yang should watch the talk from afar, as he did not make the Democratic Nationwide Committee’s polling thresholds to look Tuesday evening. In the meantime, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker suspended his personal foundering marketing campaign on Monday, having beforehand did not make the lower for December’s debate.

Who’s standing the place on the talk stage?

From left to proper, the candidates will stand within the following order: Steyer, Warren, Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and Klobuchar.

Who’s moderating the talk?

The talk can be moderated by a trio of journalists from CNN and The Des Moines Register. They’re CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip and The Register’s chief political correspondent, Brianne Pfannenstiel.

What matters are anticipated to be mentioned on the debate?

Along with evergreen matters together with health-care, immigration and gun management, the talk will probably characteristic a pronounced emphasis on overseas coverage in gentle of latest tensions between the US and Iran. With Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi set to ship articles of impeachment towards President Trump to the Senate, the looming specter of a trial can also be more likely to be raised — notably as a result of senators now comprise half the sphere.

Sparks may fly between Sanders and Warren, after it emerged that in a Dec. 2018 dialog between the 2, Sanders purportedly advised Warren girl couldn’t win the presidency. After CNN reported the alleged touch upon Monday, Warren stated in an announcement that it was true, whereas Sanders advised the community that it was “ludicrous.”

How are the candidates polling?

A Monmouth College ballot launched on Monday discovered Biden holding a 24-percent share amongst probably Democratic caucus voters within the Hawkeye State. Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren are at the moment in a logjam on the center of the pack, holding 18-, 17- and 15-percent, respectively. Klobuchar got here in at Eight-percent, whereas Steyer attracted half that.

When is the subsequent Democratic debate?

Following Tuesday’s contest, the candidates will subsequent debate on Feb. 7 at Saint Anselm Faculty in Manchester, New Hampshire. That occasion kicks off a busy month for the candidates, with two further debates scheduled for Feb. 19 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Feb. 25 in Charleston, South Carolina.