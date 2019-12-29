Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer says he wants to “restore our democracy” in Denver town hall

Elizabeth Emerson took the microphone and mentioned she would attempt to not cry, however then she did anyway, tears welling up as she informed Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer about her son, about how he’d been shot to loss of life in Arapahoe County in 2018.

Steyer left the stage on the IBEW Native 111 Sunday in Denver in the midst of her query, walked swiftly throughout the room and wrapped Emerson in a hug.

Face-to-face with the perimeter billionaire candidate, she completed her query — “Can you please talk about guns?” — and Steyer answered, standing shut by her aspect. He mentioned background checks, voluntary buybacks, limitations on high-capacity magazines, crimson flag legal guidelines and different measures.

However none of that, he mentioned, is prone to occur given the present scenario in Washington, D.C.

“In order for us to get this, we are going to have to take back this government,” he mentioned.

Steyer hammered on that time — that he’s well-positioned as an outsider to scrub up what he sees as a damaged system of nationwide politics — all through an about 90-minute look Sunday with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold in a city corridor targeted on elections, marketing campaign finance and voter entry and engagement.

“When I look at where are going in 2020, we are going to have to win a sweeping victory so we can restore our democracy,” Steyer mentioned. “That is not health care, that is not schools, that is not clean air and clean water, that is not wages — but what it is, is the only way we get those things.”

Steyer promised to up fines for violations of federal marketing campaign finance legislation if he’s elected president, known as for time period limits for members of Congress and mentioned he helps reparations for slavery. He pledged to declare a state of emergency to handle local weather change instantly upon taking workplace as president.

“Everyone is going to have to be part of this solution,” he mentioned of local weather change. “We are actually going to have to save the world for ourselves and everybody else.”

Rachel Woolf, Particular to the Denver Publish 2020 Presidential candidate Tom Steyer speaks throughout a city corridor on democracy points at IBEW Native 111 on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Denver.

Griswold held an analogous discussion board with Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar in early December that was attended by about 300 individuals. On Sunday, about 100 individuals gathered to listen to from Steyer and Griswold.

Some within the viewers mentioned they have been on the fence about Steyer as they weighed the varied Democratic candidates.

“I’m hesitant to have another billionaire-type candidate in the race, but I do think he’s done a lot of work for the Democratic party and put his money to good use,” mentioned Stacy Liles.

Steyer, who’s estimated to be price $1.6 billion, pledged a few decade in the past to provide half his wealth away, and has funded quite a lot of philanthropic causes. His previous in enterprise appealed to Amanda Blaurock, who mentioned she hasn’t determined which candidate to assist.

“I’m optimistic that what he says, he can do,” she mentioned. “As an entrepreneur and someone who cares, he may be capable of making change in a real way.”

Blaurock mentioned she additionally attended Sunday to assist entry to and understanding of the political system.

Throughout the discussion board, one viewers member requested Steyer to handle her teenage daughter’s skepticism of the candidate’s wealth and race — or, as Steyer put it, “the rich white guy thing.”

“To your daughter, I would say, if you believe what I believe, that this government is broken, that it doesn’t serve the American people and that it’s been bought by corporations … then who are you going to trust to unbreak it? I’ve spent 10 years as an outsider … to try to get the people’s will to be heard. Are you going to trust someone as an outsider? Or are you going to to go people from inside the Beltway?”